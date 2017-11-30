Tech Quiz: HP, HP Inc & HPE

What do you know about HP – the firm from the Silicon Valley garage that became HP Inc and HPE?

When someone mentions ‘IT’, HP is one of the companies that immediately springs to mind. From its humble origins in a Silicon Valley garage to the modern day HP Inc and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE), it has been synonymous with the industry.

So when Meg Whitman said she was stepping down as CEO of HPE, having overseen the biggest separation in IT history, it was big news.

HP Quiz

The company has been in Madrid for its annual Discover event, revealing the latest products and updates to its enterprise portfolio. But what do you know about HP’s past?

There have been a lot of acquisitions – Palm, Compaq and the troubled purchase of Autonomy – but HP has been responsible for many of the innovations we take for granted, has been a PC leader and led the minicomputer revolution. It was built on a philosophy that its staff genuinely believed in.

So why not test out your HP knowledge and see if you can replace Meg Whitman!