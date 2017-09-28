Google Cloud IoT Core Goes Live For GCP Users

Google Cloud IoT Core aims to simplify the management of an IoT environment.

Google has publicly launched Cloud IoT Core, a new service for Google Cloud Platform (GCP) that aims to simplify the management of an IoT environment.

Cloud IoT Core made its debut at Google I/O in May and can collect, process, analyse and visualise data in real time.

It also integrates with multiple Google cloud analytics services including Cloud Dataflow, Cloud Machine Learning Engine and Google’s BigQuery big data analytics service.

“Cloud IoT Core is now publicly available to all users in beta, and we have introduced new set of features in this release,” said Indranil Chakraborty, Product Manager at Google Cloud.

“With Cloud IoT Core, you can easily connect and centrally manage millions of globally dispersed IoT devices. When used as part of the broader Google Cloud IoT solution, you can ingest all your IoT data and connect to our state-of-the-art analytics services.”

Among the new features to be added at launch are the ability for customers to bring their own certificates for device verification, the ability to connect existing devices via HTTP and logical device representation, which shows devices at their last reported state if they are not connected.

Google is targeting the transportation, oil and gas, utilities and healthcare industries who have been testing the service over the past few months. Potential applications include smart parking systems, fleet management and the monitoring of gas and electricity services.

Google competes in the public cloud space with the likes of AWS, IBM and Microsoft Azure, all of which are looking at the IoT as well. Earlier this year, Microsoft released several cloud services for IoT analytics and management.

