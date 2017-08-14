GoDaddy Withdraws Service To US Far Right Website

GoDaddy says post criticisng woman who died in Charlottesville protests broke the terms of its service

Web hosting provider GoDaddy has withdrwan services to a far right website which published an article criticising a woman who died during protests in the US this weekend.

The company said the article violated its terms and conditions and has told the Daily Stormer, the self-proclaimed ‘World’s Most Genocidal Republican Website’ to find a new provider.

“We informed the Daily Stormer that they have 24 hours to move the domain to another provider, as they have violated our terms of service,” GoDaddy said on Twitter.

Heather Hayer was killed when a car drove into a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, where white supremacists were also demonstrating. Nineteen other people were injured and James Alex Fields has since been charged with second degree murder.

An article on The Daily Stormer criticised Hayer and made a series of disparaging remarks. The site claimed it had been hacked by Anonymous, but the group said there is no evidence to suggest any of its members did such a thing.

GoDaddy has been praised for its actions, but many have also pointed out there have been a number of previous calls for it to withdraw its services.

Airbnb has also taken action against some of its far right users, with some banned because they planned to use the site to find accommodation for this weekend’s rallies.

