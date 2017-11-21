HPE InfoSight AI Is ‘First Step’ To Fully Autonomous Data Centre

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has claimed the addition of a machine learning recommendation engine to its InfoSight predictive analytics platform is the first step towards an autonomous data centre.

The company acquired InfoSight through the acquisition of Nimble Storage earlier this year and allows HPE to monitor customer infrastructure from the cloud.

The platform gathers data from millions of data points at more than 10,000 Nimble Storage customers and it is claimed that 86 percent of all issues in Nimble environments are resolved before the user is even aware they exist.

HPE storage

Now with machine learning capabilities, InfoSight can make recommendations and take proactive action to ensure 99.9999 percent availability in the data centre. And HPE is adamant that InfoSight will become even better as it ingests more data.

“HPE InfoSight marks the first time a major storage vendor has been able to predict issues and proactively resolve them before a customer is even aware of the problem,” claimed Bill Philbin, head of HPE’s storage business.

“As applications increasingly drive today’s businesses, we need to help customers move toward a self-managing IT model. HPE InfoSight enables IT to spend more time on projects that add value to the business rather than on troubleshooting issues.”

Does IoT security concern you? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

HPE is also repurposing the platform for its other storage products, including 3PAR. The first release of InfoSight for 3PR will pinpoint the root causes of issues between storage and virtual machines (VMs) and give organisations greater visibility into their storage infrastructure.

HPE said this layer of software-defined intelligence will provide a foundation for the data centre to become fully autonomous in the future.

Earlier this month, HPE and Rackspace detailed the first ever ‘pay as you go’ OpenStack private cloud while the firm also announced new high performance computing and storage products.

Quiz: What do you know about HP and HPE?