Cross Channel: Cognosec Acquisition, CAPEX Barrier To Cloud Adoption

Cognosec to acquire UK-based A-tek Distribution

Swedish security firm Cognosec AB is expanding into digital software distribution with the acquisition of UK-based A-tek Distribution.

The deal, which is worth £237,000 in cash and shares, will be transacted through Cognosec subsidiary Dubai-based Credence Security.

The purchase expands Credence Security’s current product portfolio to incorporate cyber security solutions for secure operation centres, network operation centres, datacentres, mobile platforms, virtualised environments as well as providing fraud prevention solutions into the technology, media, telecommunications, financial and public sectors.

UK CIOs believe CAPEX is slowing down cloud adoption

More than half of UK CIOs (55 percent) believe that outdated Capital Expenditure (CAPEX ) budgeting models have made it more difficult, or slowed the speed at which they can adopt cloud services, according to research released by Trustmarque Solutions Limited.

Further, almost three quarters (72 percent) of CIOs said the various ways an organisation can pay for cloud makes selecting the right solution complicated.

“Cloud is now accepted as an essential part of every IT strategy, but in an era of constrained IT budgets – in both the public and private sectors – value for money is top of the CIOs agenda. Therefore, selecting the right payment model and understanding how to budget for cloud is critical,” said James Butler, CTO at Trustmarque.

Hortonworks signs up 400 partners to channel programme

Hortonworks says has added 400 new partners to its global partner programme, Partnerworks, since its launch 12 months ago. The additional partners bring the total number of Partnerworks members up to 2,100.

“Hortonworks continues to be a data industry pioneer with its connected data platforms, and this momentum is reflected in its approach to working with partners,” said Chris Sullivan, senior vice president of global channels and alliances at Hortonworks.

“We are pleased with the significant growth of Partnerworks, which illustrates market demand for connected data platforms and ecosystem acceleration.”

