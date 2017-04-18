Poll: Do You Think Cloud Strategies Are More Mature?

Silicon 360: Do you agree with our cloud panel on the evolution of the cloud?

One of the conclusions from our Silicon 360 panel was that cloud strategies have matured in the past few years as organisations acquire a greater understanding of the cost, cultural and technical aspects – but do you agree?

Research from the Cloud Industry Forum suggests nine tenths of all UK organisations will use at least one cloud service in 2017 but issues like security and privacy persist.

Read More: Silicon 360 – The final barriers to cloud

Cloud strategies

Our panel said that whereas a few years ago, cloud-able businesses might have elected to throw every single application at one public cloud vendor just because it was on trend – organisations were taking a more considered approach.

While our panellists disagreed on how far along these plans were – particularly with reference to privacy and cost – there was a consensus that things had changed.

You can see this discussion, and many more, on our Silicon 360 microsite, but we want you to get involved. So let us know in our poll below!

Are cloud strategies more mature than they were 18 months ago? Yes

No

Don't know View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Quiz: What do you know about the cloud in 2017?