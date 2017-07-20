Oracle Expands Cloud For Customer Data Centres With PaaS, SaaS

Oracle has expanded its Oracle Cloud at Customer service, which allows customers concerned about data privacy to deploy Oracle’s public cloud in their own data centres.

Launched in 2016, the Oracle Cloud at Customer service was intended as a workaround for those organisations who, whilst eager to move enterprise workloads to the cloud, had been previously held back by legislative or regulatory requirements.

Now in an effort to tempt cloud laggards to use this service, Oracle has added full SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS services to the offering.

Oracle said that it has significantly expanded the breadth of services available through Oracle Cloud at Customer, which it says has seen ‘unprecedented growth‘ in the past year since its launch.

The platform has all of the major Oracle PaaS categories, but now for the first time, also features Oracle SaaS services.

Oracle believes this will allow businesses to decide where their data and applications reside, and should provide an easy path for tentative firms to move their business critical applications eventually to the public cloud.

“Oracle Cloud at Customer is a direct response to the remaining barriers to cloud adoption and turning those obstacles into opportunities by letting customers choose the location of their cloud services,” said Thomas Kurian, president, product of development at Oracle.

“We are providing a unique service that enables our customers to leverage Oracle Cloud services, including SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS, both on their premises and in our cloud,” said Kurian. “Customers gain all the benefits of Oracle’s robust cloud offerings, in their own data centres, all managed and supported by Oracle.”

Yet the Oracle Cloud at Customer service does mean that Oracle fully manages and maintains the infrastructure at customers’ premises so that customers can focus on using the IaaS, PaaS and SaaS services.

Cloud Laggards

Now customers using the Oracle Cloud at Customer can access all of Oracle’s major PaaS categories, including database; application development; analytics; big data; application and data Integration; and identity management.

But customers can now also utilise Oracle SaaS services such as enterprise resource planning; human capital management; customer relationship management; and supply chain management. All from their own data centres.

Another service is the Oracle Big Data Cloud Machine, which means customers can now access a full range of Hadoop, Spark, and analytics tools on a simple subscription model in their own data centres.

Oracle is keen to drag the enterprise segment into the cloud computing era. Earlier this year Oracle CEO Mark Hurd predicted that the transition to the cloud will take a decade.

But he admitted that one of the reasons some companies are moving very slowly, if at all to the cloud, was because of complexity.

Indeed experts have long warned that cloud customers do face a confusing task when understanding cloud computing costs and the complexity of the services they are paying for.

