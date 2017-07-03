Microsoft ‘To Cut’ Thousands Of Jobs As It Focuses On Cloud Sales

Redmond will merge several business unit together and focus on pushing its cloud services

Microsoft is poised to lay off thousands of staff in a major reorganisation of its global sales force, as it turns to focus on pushing its cloud portfolio.

A source familiar with the plans tipped-off TechCrunch, noting that the Redmond company will carry out an merger of its enterprise customer business unit with one or more of its small and medium enterprise-focused divisions.

Microsoft is to shed light on its workforce trimming and sales restructuring in the coming week, but has thus far yet to release any official statements or comments.

Concentrating on the cloud

The changes to Microsoft’s sales force appear to prompted by the company focusing on pushing more of its cloud products and services, according to Bloomberg, which reports that Redmond is looking at trimming sales staff who have been trained at selling desktop and server based software, rather than the cloud services which comprise of Microsoft’s burgeoning portfolio.

In the cloud infrastructure-as-a-service battle against Amazon Web Services, it is no surprise that Microsoft with its Azure cloud platform wants to double down on its efforts to attract people to chose its cloud infrastructure over that of Amazon or Google Cloud Platform.

Furthermore, Microsoft has been investing heavily into creating cloud-hosted software portfolios, including features such as virtual assistant Cortana.

As such, it does not come as too much of a surprise that Microsoft should want to have a sales tram trained and equipped at selling such services, rather then leaving them to sell traditional software, an area that made Microsoft the technology giant it is today.

Cloud, alongside the processing and analysing of data, is a major part of the Microsoft of now and tomorrow, given how chief executive Satya Nadella has all but enshrined the heightened position of cloud in Microsoft’s strategy, but championing its ability to help businesses undergo the much discussed doctrine of digital transformation.

Take our Microsoft quiz here!