Adobe and Microsoft have expanded their strategic partnership to drive e-signatures and collaboration among teams in the cloud.

Adobe and Microsoft are deepening their partnership with joint-products working across their respective cloud platforms.

Adobe Sign, the e-signature service in Adobe Document Cloud, is now Microsoft’s preferred e-signature solution across the company’s portfolio, including the 100 million monthly commercial active users of Microsoft Office 365.

Microsoft Teams, the new chat-based workspace in Microsoft Office 365, is also now the preferred collaboration service for Adobe Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Experience Cloud.

As well as product integrations, Adobe will make Microsoft Azure its preferred cloud platform for Adobe Sign. Together, Adobe and Microsoft say they will ensure individuals and teams can efficiently collaborate, communicate and drive decision-making across devices.

“Adobe and Microsoft are working together to redefine what the modern enterprise experience looks like with collaboration, identity, data and intelligence at the core,” said Abhay Parasnis, Adobe CTO.

“Together we will develop integrated cloud services with best-in-class solutions like Adobe Sign and Office 365 that help businesses digitally transform while delivering great experiences to their customers.”

“Together with Adobe, we’re committed to fostering creativity and a culture of teamwork for our shared customers, so they can unlock the opportunities of today’s rapidly evolving workplace,” added Peggy Johnson, at Microsoft.

“We’re thrilled that our partnership with Adobe has now grown to span our three clouds – Microsoft Azure, Office 365 and Dynamics 365 – providing customers with the powerful integrations they need to navigate digital transformation.”

The first integrations resulting from this partnership are expected to be available to customers in the coming weeks.

