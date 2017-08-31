Dropbox Paper Gets Creativity & Collaboration Updates

No more silos! Dropbox Paper makeover to help teams work on their content in more collaborative manner

Dropbox Paper has been updated with new design tool integrations, mobile folders,and new archive features.

The application is Dropbox’s answer to Google Docs and Box Notes, and was made available to all users on desktop and mobile platforms in August last year.

Dropbox Paper lets teams of people create and work together on documents – complete with text, images and embedded videos. These can be shared automatically with Google Calendar attendees and checklists can also be created for projects.

New Features

But now nearly a year later, new features have been added to the collaboration tool. These include design tool integrations; new API endpoints; mobile folders, delete and archive features; as well as a redesigned homepage.

Support for the popular design tools InVision and Figma has been added, adding to the already extensive list of embeddable partner content with Paper, such as Spotify, YouTube, Pinterest, Soundcloud, Google etc.

Dropbox Paper users can also preview Sketch files without leaving Paper; and new Paper API endpoint, which will allow developers to create or edit Paper docs in their own apps.

Meanwhile Paper also now has new organisational tools. These include the ability to create mobile folders on the go, as more and more Paper users utilise mobile devices. Users can now create folders and move Paper docs into them directly from mobile devices.

Another organisational tool is the improved delete and archive features, so that users can now archive docs and add notes telling team members where to find updated versions, or delete docs entirely.

Another tool (Paper doc previews) allows users to find the right doc the first time. This is done when the user hovers over a link to a doc within Paper, or when searching for a doc, they will see a preview of it.

Tough Competition

And finally Dropbox has redesigned the Paper homepage, which for the first time brings users’ Paper docs and Dropbox files together.

Launched in 2007, Dropbox currently has 500 million users, and this extensive user base has helped drive the growth of the platform in corporate environments in recent years.

Dropbox has previously added in-app scanning to the platform, and the company sees its ease of use as a way of expanding its European business amid fierce competition from the likes of Box.

