Microsoft Expands Azure Event Grid As It Hits General Availability

Azure Event Grid service allows for the easy creation of serverless workflows

Azure Event Grid, Microsoft’s a fully-managed intelligent event routing service in the cloud, has hit general availability for customers.

Essentially, Azure Event Grid allows a developer to focus on their application without the need to worry about any infrastructure, provisioning, or scaling.

Redmond had introduced the service last August aimed at developers who were constructing apps that respond to events, such as updating a database, a user clicking on a mobile app, uploading a picture, or data coming in from an IoT device.

General Availability

Azure Event Grid makes these everyday events or functions a ‘first class Azure Object’, which in turn works and integrates with serverless platforms such as Azure Functions (a serverless compute engine), and Azure Logic Apps (serverless workflow orchestration engine).

Along the path to general availability, Microsoft has tweaked and updated the service.

For example it has enabled “richer scenarios” through the integration with more services, and it has rolled out its availability to more regions, including West Europe, North Europe and Southeast Asia.

Microsoft said it has also increased reliability and service level agreement (SLA), and is offering better developer productivity.

“Today, I am excited to announce the general availability of Azure Event Grid, a fully managed event routing service that simplifies the development of event-based applications,” blogged Corey Sanders Director of Compute, Azure.

“We make it easy to react to Azure native events and build modern apps anywhere, on-premises and cloud, without restricting you to use only our public cloud services,” he wrote. “This is unique to Azure Event Grid.”

Azure Expansion

Azure Event Grid is available on a pay-per-event pricing basis, so organisations only pay for what they use. The first 100,000 operations per month are free. Beyond 100,000 per month, pricing is $0.30 per million operations (per-operation) during the preview.

Microsoft has been steadily growing its Azure platform. Last year for example it purchased cloud computing orchestration specialist Cycle Computing in a bid to make it easier for customers to take advantage of the Big Computing features on its Azure platform.

It has also announced two new data centre regions for Australia, bringing the total number to 42 worldwide.

Quiz: What do you know about the cloud in 2017?