Amazon Offers AI Consulting Service For AWS Users

Amazon has beefed up the services it can offer AWS customers looking to expand upon their machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

It has launched the Amazon ML Solutions Lab that can offer Amazon machine learning experts to help AWS customers “identify novel uses of machine learning inside customers’ businesses, and guide them in developing new machine learning-enabled features, products, and processes.”

Amazon of course has in-house AI expertise thanks to its consumer facing Alexa service, and Lex, its AI service for developers building applications that can have voice and text conversations.

Indeed, Amazon said that it has been investing in machine learning for more than 20 years, in areas such as fulfilment and logistics, personalisation and recommendations, forecasting, fraud prevention, and supply chain optimisation.

It now wants to offer this ‘talent’ to its AWS customers.

“We are excited to announce the Amazon ML Solutions Lab, a new program that connects machine learning experts from across Amazon with AWS customers to help identify novel uses of machine learning inside customers’ businesses, and guide them in developing new machine learning-enabled features, products, and processes,” said Amazon.

Essentially, the Amazon ML Solutions Lab service will help customers implement machine learning, and will be combined with educational workshops and boot camps, advisory services, and help building custom models with a customer’s own data.

“The Amazon ML Solutions Lab will partner with you to customise the engagement model to your needs, including hosting you at a dedicated facility at the AWS Headquarters in Seattle or sending machine learning model developers to work on-site with you,” added the company.

“If you already have data prepared for machine learning, AWS offers the Amazon ML Solutions Lab Express. This four-week intensive program starts with a boot camp for one week hosted at Amazon, and is followed by three weeks of intensive problem-solving and machine learning model building with Amazon machine learning experts.”

Meanwhile AWS has also announced that Symantec has chosen AWS as its strategic infrastructure provider for the vast majority of its cloud workload.

AWS Growth

Amazon continues to beef up and expand its AWS services around the world. In August for example it unveiled a machine learning-based tool (called Macie) aimed at securing sensitive data held in the cloud.

And AWS remains a strong performer for the Amazon group overall, as the unit leads its public cloud rivals such as Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform by some distance.

But there is concern that AWS growth of late has plateaued amid the intense cloud competition.

