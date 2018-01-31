Cisco Container Platform Targets Hybrid Cloud Applications

Cisco Container Platform promises a consistent environment to manage and deploy containers across multiple types of infrastructure

The Cisco Container Platform (CCP) promises to make it easier for customers to deploy and manage container-based applications across hybrid cloud environments.

Announced at Cisco Live in Barcelona, the CCP is an “open and production-grade” software container platform that will allow users to move applications between different types of infrastructure.

Indeed, the CCP enables an open multi-cloud environment for consistent application deployment across virtual machines, bare metal, on-premise and the public cloud.

Cisco hybrid cloud

By offering such stability, Cisco says IT teams will save time because they won’t have to optimise different products and platform, while businesses will benefit from being able to maximise existing infrastructure investments.

“Cisco is focused on enabling customers’ multicloud ambitions,” declared Kip Compton, head of Cisco’s Cloud Platform and Solutions Group. “Cisco Container Platform helps customers realize the potential of Kubernetes and containers, simplifying the deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters in a multicloud environment with enterprise-class security and compliance.”

CCP is optimised for Cisco’s own HyperFlex platform but thanks to Cisco’s partnership with Google, the platform simplifies and accelerates container clusters based on Kubernetes.

The two firms teamed up to build a joint hybrid cloud patform back in October, combining Google’s expertise in building data centres and open source software, along with Cisco’s salesforce, customer support and security offerings.

Cisco has spent the past few years diversifying away from its core network business to services and software and the cloud has been a particular area of focus for the company.

Quiz: What do you know about the Internet of Things?