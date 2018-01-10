BT Offers Business Customers Direct Access To IBM Cloud

BT promises direct connection to IBM Cloud will improve security, reliability and performance for applications and data

BT is offering business customers direct access to IBM’s cloud infrastructure and services as it expands its ‘Cloud of Clouds’ vision.

The company claims the direct connections is more secure and reliable than the open Internet and will offer better performance for applications and data on IBM Cloud. Connections are processed through IBM’s UK data centres with more regions available soon.

Both firms hope it will encourage more businesses to use IBM’s compute, network and storage infrastructure as well as its AI, Blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics services.

“Cloud Connect Direct for IBM is designed to help businesses fully harness the potential of high-value digital services delivered via IBM Cloud,” said Keith Langridge, head of network services at BT.

“Enterprises are rapidly turning to the cloud to modernize their core applications and build cloud-native solutions that leverage AI, IoT, Blockchain and more,” added Kit Linton, head of network, IBM Cloud.

“The collaboration with BT will help enterprises around the world seamlessly connect to the IBM Cloud so they can maximize their data and generate new business value.”

BT’s Cloud of Clouds aims to provide organisations with a centrally managed network of public and private cloud services and platforms.

It has agreed deals with cybersecurity firms such as Symantec and cloud service providers such as Box and Microsoft Office 365 which allow it to jointly-sell and offer advice to customers.

Customers can also get direct connections to Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform, Oracle Cloud and Amazon Web Services. In November, BT agreed an extension of its cloud partnership with Cisco to help accelerate software-defined network (SDN) adoption and automation.

