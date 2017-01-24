Box Notes Web And Desktop Apps Get Visual Overhaul, Offline Support Incoming

Box Notes gets a new look as company promises offline collaboration will be added at some point in 2017

Box has refreshed its web and desktop applications with a revamped design that promises to make it easier for customers to work and collaborate on shared files stored within the Box platform.

A new sidebar makes it easier to find favourite and recently edited files so users don’t have to leave Notes every time they want to search for a file.

The desktop application is designed to be as light as the web edition and have all of the same features. Plus it will be getting offline support later this year. The software will simply sync with Box’s cloud platform when the PC or Mac reconnects to a network connection.

Box Notes update

All of the new features were shown off at the Boxworks conference last year, where the company also showed off an ‘all new’ version of its platform.

“Box is where all of your work comes together, and collaborating in real-time is an essential part of the way organizations work today,” said Aaron Levie, Box CEO. “The all new Box Notes makes it incredibly easy to capture ideas, take notes and share information while also benefitting from Box’s enterprise-grade compliance, security, and data residency features.”

Box Notes was first added to the platform in 2013 and has since received several updates and a number of mobile applications. It allows collaborators to share text, tables, images and other elements and supports comments and annotations.

Box currently has 69,000 paying customers and competes with rivals like Dropbox in the enterprise cloud storage and collaboration space.

