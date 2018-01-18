Box Chooses London’s Tech City For New European HQ

Box gives vote of confidence to London and Tech City by opening new office on Silicon Roundabout

Box has opened its new European headquarters in London, claiming the new larger office in Tech City is an endorsement of the capital’s technology prowess and evidence of its growth.

The cloud software firm arrived in London more than five years ago but said it had “rapidly outgrown” its previous home near Marble Arch.

New offices in Paris, Ireland and Germany have followed as the company continues its European expansion and it now employs more than 200 people on the continent.

New Box office

David Benjamin, Box’s EMEA head, said this European focus was likely to continue as GDPR comes into effect in May, and was attracted to Shoreditch because of the dynamism and talent of the area.

“We looked at 40 locations … and it came down to two: This one and one near Farringdon,” he said. “When looking at the talent we want to attract and retain, there are a lot of facilities, lots of entertainment, and the landlord was fairly flexible. It sold itself basically.

“[We mainly moved for size reasons] but Tech City is probably a better place to get talent and I’m looking forward to speaking with other tech firms around the area.”

Culture Secretary Matt Hancock formally opened the office and said Box’s move was testament to the country’s technology strengths and was a great example of the positive impact technology can have on people’s lives – noting the use of Box within the Metropolitan Police.

“It will keep people safe and is a classic example of tech doing good,” he said. ““You are doing great work but you are part of a bigger story of making Britain a good place to do business. We’re open, international and outward facing.”

Tech City has long been touted by the government as the home of the UK’s startup community and the government has put the sector at the heart of its vision of the country’s future economy. However that has been put at risk over the uncertainty surrounding Brexit, which could threaten British firm’s ability to hire the best talent.

Why not test your knowledge of European tech pioneers and the EU’s contribution to the industry?Try our quiz!