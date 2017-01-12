AWS re:Start Cloud Training Programme Aims To Close UK Skills Gap

In partnership with The Prince’s Trust, the programme will be available to any level of technical expertise

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is launching AWS re:Start, a free training and job placement programme designed to tackle the growing skills gap developing in the UK.

Available for young adults, military veterans and their spouses, the programme will train individuals in software development and cloud computing to help the UK technology workforce stay in touch with the rapid pace of innovation.

Even those with no previous technical training of experience can sign up and 1,000 people will be offered work placements through the AWS Partner Network on completion of the course.

Technical training

Through the programme, participants will learn a range of skills that can be put to use in the real-world. These include designing and developing cloud-based applications, setting up new cloud environments and using software development toolkits for popular languages such as Python, as well as best practices in security and compliance.

As well as receiving the technical skills from AWS certified instructors, a partnership with The Prince’s Trust’s ‘Get into Technology’ programme will support students with mentoring, soft work skills and help with job applications such as CV writing and interview skills.

“AWS re:Start provides a platform from which individuals, no matter what their background, will be able to launch a new career and build a future for themselves in technology,” said Gavin Jackson, UK managing director at AWS. “We need to take steps now to excite and educate and encourage our children to want to learn more about technology and we’re all tremendously excited about the prospects for this programme.“

Karen Bradley, UK Secretary of State for Culture, Media, and Sport, who was present at the launch event, spoke about how increasing digital skills in the UK “is a major priority for the government and we are working to make sure that everyone has the skills they need.”

AWS has also signed the Armed Forces Covenant as part of the programme, which establishes how businesses support members of the UK armed forces and guards against discrimination in the workforce.

General Sir Chris Deverell, Commander of the Joint Forces Command, said that the programme “recognises the value that reservists, veterans, service leavers, and their spouses can contribute to UK businesses, and provides them with a clear path for learning, and applying some of the technology skills in most demand across industries.”

The announcement comes just weeks after AWS extended its reach into the UK with the opening of a new London region, its third in Europe after Ireland and Frankfurt.

